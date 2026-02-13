Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Trading Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50. 9,433,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 4,627,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40.

Kromek Group Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.32.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported GBX 0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

