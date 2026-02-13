Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,813,814 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 1,940,905 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Down 1.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,251,000 after buying an additional 1,116,681 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,089,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,126,000 after buying an additional 728,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%.The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.33%.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

