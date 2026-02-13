Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,222 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 32,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FFC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

