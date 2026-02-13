Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,222 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 32,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE FFC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.
In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.
