Seaboard Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $5,587.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,713.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4,073.07. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,654.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

