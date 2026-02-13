Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,055 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 3,612 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of PYZ opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

