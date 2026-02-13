iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.0870, with a volume of 1827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 2.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

