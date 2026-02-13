J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $144.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi’s and ChurroMan.

