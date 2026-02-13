Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,034 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,660. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.