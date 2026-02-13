Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,678,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 220.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $64.95 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

