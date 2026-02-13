Longbow Finance SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Longbow Finance SA lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,128 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 507,122 shares of company stock worth $39,545,816 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and AI demand — Cisco reported record Q2 revenue (~$15.3B), topped estimates on revenue and non?GAAP EPS, and disclosed $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, confirming durable AI-driven demand.

Positive Sentiment: New AI networking silicon — Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 chip and new routers aimed at large AI clusters, a strategic product push into AI infrastructure that supports longer?term revenue potential.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and capital return support — Several firms raised price targets / reiterated buys after the quarter (Citigroup, UBS, BNP, Rosenblatt among others), and Cisco raised the quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence from some analysts and continued shareholder returns.

Neutral Sentiment: Guidance: revenue beats but margin commentary mixed — Cisco raised FY26 revenue and EPS ranges above consensus, and provided Q3 revenue/EPS ranges in line with estimates; however, some of the guidance implicitly assumes tariff/memory impacts, making near?term clarity mixed.

Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from rising memory costs — The main driver of the selloff: management warned higher memory prices are pressuring gross margins, and reported gross margin came in below some estimates, sparking investor concern about margin sustainability.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: cautious outlook & sector spillover — Traders interpreted the margin commentary as a "mediocre"/cautious near?term outlook despite the beat, driving a sharp intraday decline in Cisco and weighing on other networking/chip names (Arista, chipmakers) and broader tech ETFs.

Negative Sentiment: Short interest / volume noise — Reports of increased trading and anomalous short?interest figures (zeros/NaNs in some feeds) are noisy and not a clear driver; the dominant price action is driven by margin fears and heavy sell volume.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

