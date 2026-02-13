Short Interest in Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT) Expands By 93.6%

Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,351,342 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 697,852 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Solana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solana in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solana by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Solana during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in Solana in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solana Stock Up 2.4%

HSDT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.06. Solana has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $449.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solana ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($32.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($50.50) by $17.61. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Solana had a negative return on equity of 699.93% and a negative net margin of 39,358.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSDT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Solana

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non?invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

