Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%.

Here are the key takeaways from Gogoro’s conference call:

Gogoro delivered a record adjusted EBITDA of $59.5 million , operating cash flow of $31.1 million (more than 3x YoY), and improved gross and non?IFRS margins to 8.3% and 19.5% , reflecting successful cost reductions and efficiency gains.

, operating cash flow of (more than 3x YoY), and improved gross and non?IFRS margins to and , reflecting successful cost reductions and efficiency gains. The Gogoro Network subscription base grew to 665,000 riders (up 4%), battery swapping revenue rose to $149 million for 2025, and management expects the energy business to achieve non?IFRS profitability in 2026.

riders (up 4%), battery swapping revenue rose to for 2025, and management expects the energy business to achieve non?IFRS profitability in 2026. The scooter/hardware business remains a performance risk—full?year hardware revenue declined 23.3% and Taiwan market volumes were weak—so Gogoro is tightening models, channels and investment to prevent it from undermining group profitability.

and Taiwan market volumes were weak—so Gogoro is tightening models, channels and investment to prevent it from undermining group profitability. Product execution showed traction with the EZZY family (including EZZY 500) surpassing 8,700 cumulative sales and being named the best?selling electric scooter of 2025, supporting a shift toward higher?value, premium models.

cumulative sales and being named the best?selling electric scooter of 2025, supporting a shift toward higher?value, premium models. Management is advancing strategic initiatives—Vietnam pilot with Castrol to capture regulatory-driven demand, a modular swapping station pilot in Taiwan (target late 2026), and Gen?One battery second?life recycling—to increase network density and lifecycle value.

Gogoro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gogoro stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Gogoro worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery-swapping infrastructure. Founded in 2011 by Horace Luke and Matt Taylor, the company pioneered the concept of a large-scale, on-demand battery-as-a-service (BaaS) network. Its flagship offering, the Gogoro Smartscooter, integrates a lightweight, high-performance electric drivetrain with a modular battery pack designed to be exchanged at convenient swap stations.

The core of Gogoro’s business is the Gogoro Energy Network, a proprietary system of battery-swapping stations that allows riders to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.

