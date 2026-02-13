Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%.
Here are the key takeaways from Gogoro’s conference call:
- Gogoro delivered a record adjusted EBITDA of $59.5 million, operating cash flow of $31.1 million (more than 3x YoY), and improved gross and non?IFRS margins to 8.3% and 19.5%, reflecting successful cost reductions and efficiency gains.
- The Gogoro Network subscription base grew to 665,000 riders (up 4%), battery swapping revenue rose to $149 million for 2025, and management expects the energy business to achieve non?IFRS profitability in 2026.
- The scooter/hardware business remains a performance risk—full?year hardware revenue declined 23.3% and Taiwan market volumes were weak—so Gogoro is tightening models, channels and investment to prevent it from undermining group profitability.
- Product execution showed traction with the EZZY family (including EZZY 500) surpassing 8,700 cumulative sales and being named the best?selling electric scooter of 2025, supporting a shift toward higher?value, premium models.
- Management is advancing strategic initiatives—Vietnam pilot with Castrol to capture regulatory-driven demand, a modular swapping station pilot in Taiwan (target late 2026), and Gen?One battery second?life recycling—to increase network density and lifecycle value.
Gogoro Stock Performance
NASDAQ GGR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gogoro
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gogoro stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Gogoro worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery-swapping infrastructure. Founded in 2011 by Horace Luke and Matt Taylor, the company pioneered the concept of a large-scale, on-demand battery-as-a-service (BaaS) network. Its flagship offering, the Gogoro Smartscooter, integrates a lightweight, high-performance electric drivetrain with a modular battery pack designed to be exchanged at convenient swap stations.
The core of Gogoro’s business is the Gogoro Energy Network, a proprietary system of battery-swapping stations that allows riders to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gogoro
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.