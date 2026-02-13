Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.75 million for the quarter.

SUGBY stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.07. Suruga Bank has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Suruga Bank Ltd. is a regional financial institution headquartered in Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Established in the mid-20th century, the bank has built a reputation for serving both individual and corporate customers in its home region and beyond. As a member of Concordia Financial Group, Suruga Bank leverages group-wide resources to enhance its product offerings and operational capabilities.

The bank’s core business activities encompass a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

