AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Short Interest Up 94.2% in January

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,128 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the January 15th total of 1,096 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

QPX stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

