Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MMKT opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.60.
About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.