Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMKT opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.60.

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation. MMKT was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by Texas Capital.

