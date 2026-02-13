Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 110.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 152,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.70 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 485.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $69,972.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,202.93. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 37,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,827.34. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $270,937. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

