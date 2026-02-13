Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 162.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.94.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $194.85 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

