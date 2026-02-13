Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.67 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.11.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

