Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 192,712 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,947,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

MCHI opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $67.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

