Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,323 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $295,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 695.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $228.82 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

