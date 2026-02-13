Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,060,000 after buying an additional 574,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 420,173 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,454,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,444,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $100.55.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

