Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.61 Million Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.65% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTD opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition. LCTD was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

