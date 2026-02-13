Bank OZK $OZK Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 82.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

