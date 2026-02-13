Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Par Pacific worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 118.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 89,023 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253,399.30. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of PARR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.23. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of O?ahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

