Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,611 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 7,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGIP stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company that underwrites a range of specialty and standard insurance products through a nationwide network of independent agents. The company’s core business focuses on commercial lines for small to mid-sized businesses, offering coverage for general liability, commercial auto, property, professional liability, and environmental liability exposures. In addition, Selective provides personal lines insurance, including homeowners and auto policies, through select agency partners in targeted markets.

Selective’s product portfolio is organized into three main segments: commercial property and casualty, personal lines, and reinsurance solutions.

