Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) to Strong-Buy

Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA (OTCMKTS:COGNY) is one of Brazil’s leading private education companies, offering a broad spectrum of academic services across K-12, higher education and vocational training. Through a network of brick-and-mortar campuses and an extensive distance-learning platform, Cogna delivers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs, technical certificates and preparatory courses to students nationwide.

Founded in 1966 with its first campus in Belo Horizonte, the group expanded rapidly by combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions.

