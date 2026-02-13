Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Report on IFNNY
Infineon Technologies Stock Down 2.3%
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.