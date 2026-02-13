Torah Network (VP) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Torah Network has a market cap of $40.60 thousand and approximately $147.00 thousand worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,650.62 or 0.99573335 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.00571525 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $136,466.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

