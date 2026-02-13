Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,548,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,671,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,293,000 after buying an additional 283,321 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,715,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,430,000 after buying an additional 315,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,562,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,685,000 after buying an additional 833,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

