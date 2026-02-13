Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,570,510,000 after acquiring an additional 419,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $927,753,000 after acquiring an additional 496,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after purchasing an additional 621,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $235,064,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.