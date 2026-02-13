Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Home BancShares by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,894.80. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Home BancShares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE HOMB opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.80. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $282.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 32.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

