May Barnhard Investments LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

May Barnhard Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

