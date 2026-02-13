Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $363.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.54. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Rising margins driven by full?price demand: Q3 results and follow?up analysis highlight a sharp margin surge attributed to full?price selling and brand strength, suggesting pricing power that can offset cost and tariff pressures.

Holiday "viral" momentum is changing 2026 expectations: Coverage points to a viral holiday surge that's boosting traffic, full?price conversion and the revenue/margin outlook for the year. That narrative supports higher earnings and multiple expansion.

Fashion?week and brand relevance pickup: Positive press from New York Fashion Week (celebrity sightings and favorable reviews) reinforces luxury positioning and marketing momentum that can support continued demand.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Zacks upgraded RL to "strong?buy" and several sell?side firms have raised targets after the beat and margin commentary, which tends to lift sentiment and institutional demand.

Earnings beat and dividend profile: RL reported a Q3 beat (EPS and revenue growth) and maintains a modest dividend; these fundamentals underpin the bullish case but are already priced in to some extent.

Large insider sale by CEO: Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares (~$16.6M at ~$354/share), reducing his holding by ~35% — an event that can create short?term selling pressure or investor questions about timing, despite his remaining ownership.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.06.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

