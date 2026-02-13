ING Groep NV Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 581,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $71,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.3%
ULTA stock opened at $667.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $638.81 and a 200-day moving average of $565.10. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $700.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.44.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
