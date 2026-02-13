Rhumbline Advisers Has $65.21 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $65,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,159.22. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of HPE opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently -950.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

