Rhumbline Advisers Has $75.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $75,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 13,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 45,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.2%

CTSH stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $168,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,073.67. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

