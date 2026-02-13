Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 112.7% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $296.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $319.67.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Key WESCO International News

Here are the key news stories impacting WESCO International this week:

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Further Reading

