Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,227 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $83,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,772,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $270,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15,755.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 774,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

