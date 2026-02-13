Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $67,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,088,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.3% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,865 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on A. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

