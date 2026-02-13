Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post-earnings bullishness: unusual call-option activity and an upbeat earnings outlook have put some investors on the buy side, supporting short-term sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary sees a buying opportunity after the quarter — analysts and commentators highlight attractive valuation and the company's ability to generate cash as reasons to consider PFE after results.

Positive Sentiment: Capital return profile: coverage notes Pfizer returned about $9.8B to shareholders and remains a high-yield candidate for income investors, which supports the stock's floor for dividend-seeking buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend/yield appeal: Pfizer appears on lists of high-yield dividend names, attracting income-focused investors even as growth questions persist.

Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term growth outlook is mixed — analyses examine whether newly acquired and in?pipeline drugs can offset a looming 2026–2030 patent cliff; outcome will determine medium-term revenue trajectory.

Neutral Sentiment: "Is now the best time to buy?" pieces suggest re-evaluating Pfizer after earnings — these are informative to investors but stop short of a consensus buy/sell signal.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Daiwa cut Pfizer from "outperform" to "neutral" and set a $27 price target, signaling limited near-term upside from their perspective and adding downward pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation / structural concerns: opinion pieces argue Pfizer could be a value trap if new product flow and M&A don't offset fading COVID-era sales and patent expiries, which raises caution among some investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

