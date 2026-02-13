Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekside Partners boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

