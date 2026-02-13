LSV Asset Management Sells 5,600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $131,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,635,471,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,019,000 after acquiring an additional 446,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $693,736,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $9,675,085 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $467.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $552.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.60%.

More Ameriprise Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock’s longer-term thesis. MarketBeat AMP Summary

Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock’s longer-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself. Conference Transcript

Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts’ consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn’t prevented near-term volatility. Valuation Check

Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts’ consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn’t prevented near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today’s selling pressure. Insider Trades Alert

Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action. Market Reaction to Insider Selling

Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Ameriprise announced the retirement of long-time wealth executive Joseph E. Sweeney. Loss of a key wealth-management leader adds near-term execution uncertainty for the advice/wealth channel. Retirement Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

