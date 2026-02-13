Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,292 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 36.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a market cap of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.