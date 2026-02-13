PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated/maintained a buy on PCAR, a bullish endorsement that can support investor appetite and offset some negative headlines. Paccar (PCAR) Receives a Buy from Bank of America Securities

Bank of America initiated/maintained a buy on PCAR, a bullish endorsement that can support investor appetite and offset some negative headlines. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several mid-to-late 2026 and 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2–Q4 2027), signaling better-than-expected strength in those periods and offering some upside to forward earnings visibility.

Zacks Research raised several mid-to-late 2026 and 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2–Q4 2027), signaling better-than-expected strength in those periods and offering some upside to forward earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: PACCAR posted an analyst/investor day slideshow that provides updated strategy and metrics for investors; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow

PACCAR posted an analyst/investor day slideshow that provides updated strategy and metrics for investors; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks keeps a “Hold” rating on PCAR and the consensus full?year EPS remains near $7.57 — mixed analyst posture means no clear uniform buy/sell view across the Street.

Zacks keeps a “Hold” rating on PCAR and the consensus full?year EPS remains near $7.57 — mixed analyst posture means no clear uniform buy/sell view across the Street. Negative Sentiment: CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares at about $130.41, reducing his holdings by ~70.9%. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even if for personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing

CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares at about $130.41, reducing his holdings by ~70.9%. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even if for personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term estimates — notably Q1 2027 EPS to $1.41 (from $1.55) and trimmed FY2026 to $5.42 — and lowered some early?2026 quarter forecasts. Those downgrades point to nearer?term earnings pressure and likely explain downward stock pressure today.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,195.52. This represents a 69.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,265.76. This trade represents a 43.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

