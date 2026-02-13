Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

BATS:NULV opened at $47.18 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

