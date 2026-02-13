Rhumbline Advisers Has $85.16 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $85,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 16.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSCI’s February Quarterly Index Review added three stocks to the MSCI World Index — a mechanical trigger that forces index?tracking funds to buy the new constituents ahead of the Feb. 27 implementation date, creating predictable demand and higher trading volumes. Three Stocks Graduated to the MSCI World Index

MSCI’s February Quarterly Index Review added three stocks to the MSCI World Index — a mechanical trigger that forces index?tracking funds to buy the new constituents ahead of the Feb. 27 implementation date, creating predictable demand and higher trading volumes. Positive Sentiment: MSCI’s latest revamp notably tilted toward Chinese tech — China received the most index additions in nearly three years — reinforcing MSCI’s influence on Asia allocations and potentially boosting demand for MSCI’s China benchmarks and associated data services. China Stocks Climb as MSCI Boosts Exposure

MSCI’s latest revamp notably tilted toward Chinese tech — China received the most index additions in nearly three years — reinforcing MSCI’s influence on Asia allocations and potentially boosting demand for MSCI’s China benchmarks and associated data services. Positive Sentiment: MSCI added Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance to its Global Standard Index — changes that analysts estimate will generate meaningful passive inflows (nearly $495M cited), illustrating how MSCI reviews can move real money into newly included stocks. Birla Capital, L&T Finance enter MSCI Index

MSCI added Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance to its Global Standard Index — changes that analysts estimate will generate meaningful passive inflows (nearly $495M cited), illustrating how MSCI reviews can move real money into newly included stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Pony.ai’s inclusion in the MSCI China Index (effective Feb. 27) underscores MSCI’s market?moving role — this is a positive for Pony.ai’s investor base but is a peripheral signal for MSCI’s own revenue trajectory. Pony.ai Joins MSCI China Index

Pony.ai’s inclusion in the MSCI China Index (effective Feb. 27) underscores MSCI’s market?moving role — this is a positive for Pony.ai’s investor base but is a peripheral signal for MSCI’s own revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional commentary (Baron Fund’s Q4 letter) shows MSCI was held steady in portfolios — a sign of continued institutional support but not a major portfolio shift. MSCI Held Steady Amid Challenges

Institutional commentary (Baron Fund’s Q4 letter) shows MSCI was held steady in portfolios — a sign of continued institutional support but not a major portfolio shift. Negative Sentiment: Index rebalances also remove names (e.g., IRCTC excluded), producing forced selling and short?term volatility for constituents — a reminder these reviews can create market noise that increases headline risk even if MSCI itself benefits structurally. MSCI Rejig: Additions and Exclusions

MSCI Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MSCI opened at $522.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $626.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 10,210 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,473,887.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,487,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,250,508.11. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.