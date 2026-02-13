Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

