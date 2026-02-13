ING Groep NV Invests $6.65 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,733,662.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,640.75. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,398 shares of company stock worth $3,650,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

