Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,342.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,972,000 after buying an additional 1,916,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,032.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 157.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $67.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

