PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Shares Up 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2478 and last traded at $0.22. 158,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 43,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1895.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Up 16.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ:PYRGF) is a Montreal?based high?technology company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced plasma processes and equipment. Leveraging proprietary plasma torches and plasma gasification systems, the company delivers solutions for the production of specialty metal powders, the destruction and recycling of waste streams, and industrial water treatment. PyroGenesis combines engineering expertise with patented plasma technology to serve environmentally driven industries seeking high?efficiency, low?emission processes.

The company’s core offerings include plasma atomization systems for producing high?purity metal powders used in additive manufacturing, plasma waste?to?energy units for safe destruction of hazardous and medical wastes, and plasma?based water treatment modules capable of removing persistent contaminants.

